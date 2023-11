FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many models hit the runway at this year’s Fort Wayne All-Inclusive Fashion Show Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The event welcomed all designers to bring their ideas to life while supporting local businesses. Six designers and four performers participated. The show began at 6 p.m., and tickets were $25 each.

This was the second Fort Wayne All-Inclusive Fashion Show held.