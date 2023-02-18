FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of nonprofits regularly comes together to provide socialization opportunities for people with diversabilities of all ages. That includes one happening on Friday, February 24.

Camp Red Cedar Assistant Director David Prokop stopped by to share more about Fort Wayne All Abilities Co-op, or FWACO, and its upcoming sensory friendly movie night. Learn more in the interview above.

FWACO’s sensory friendly movie night is on Friday, February 24 from 6-8 p.m. They’ll be showing Inside Out. It’s happening at Camp Red Cedar, located at 3900 Hursh Road. It costs $3 to attend. You’re asked to pre-register for the event. Click here for more information, how to register, and additional details.