FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those who are planning to fly out of Fort Wayne over the weekend may have to arrive at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) earlier than normal.

On Friday, FWA announced on Twitter that the TSA checkpoint at the airport is down to one lane and that people “may experience longer lines than normal.”

FWA also provided a short statement from TSA regarding the issue:

“Due to TSA Checkpoint equipment issues, along with construction, please plan to arrive at least two hours early before your flight departure and expect an extended check-in line and process.”

FWA did not provide an official date for when the TSA checkpoint will return to normal.