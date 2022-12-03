Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mike Pence book tour will make a stop in Fort Wayne.

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine told WANE 15 the former Vice President will appear at the Clyde Theatre on December 21 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pence will sign copies of his new memoir So Help Me God.

An autographed copy would make “a wonderful Christmas gift,” Shine said.

“The admiration for Pence continues to grow nationally following the release of the book,” he added.

“His compassionate leadership seen in the book and subsequent interviews elevates his status as a presidential candidate, if he chooses to run,” Shine said.

Shine said the event will begin with a “fireside chat” and encouraged guests to arrive early.

No tickets are required and the event is free.

Shine said copies of the book will be available for purchase and Pence will sign previously purchased copies, too.