COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Former Columbia City priest and chaplain for Bishop Dwenger High School David Huneck formally submitted a change of plea in Whitley County Court on Thursday.

The judge accepted the plea which calls for a 180 day sentence to be served as home detention. Huneck will also be on probation for two years and he will be required to complete 80 hours of community service.

Hunick originally faced six charges. As part of the plea, those 6 charges were dropped, the two most serious of the six being child seduction and sexual battery, both Level 6 felonies. He agreed to two new charges of battery will bodily injury.

Huneck’s plea agreement originally called for him to serve 10-90 days concurrently on both charges.

He was accused of groping a woman and exposing himself to a minor at his home on two separate occasions in late 2021. Huneck resigned from his post as chaplain at Bishop Dwenger and was suspended from pastoral duties by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend when the allegations came out.