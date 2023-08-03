FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One former employee of Praxis by Landmark Recovery in Bluffton said Thursday that she’s left jobless, hurt and frustrated following the closing of the facility. The Bluffton location is one of three Praxis treatment centers shut down after multiple patient deaths.

Julie Browning started working at Praxis by Landmark Recovery in January. She said when she started, things were going okay, but some policies needed to be changed. They received a new director a few months after, but Browning said they continued to see more problems for employees and patients.

Browning says she worked 15-hour days sometimes due to low staffing. She also said directors didn’t come to the floors to see how things were going, and policies like finding placement for patients after treatment weren’t done correctly.

“It was just, we didn’t have nobody to direct us the right way. Patients were not getting where they needed to be placed in a better home after their completion of the program,” Browning said.

Now that it’s shut down, many patients are scrambling to find a place to go.

“Some were placed and just depend on you know, they just announced it on Monday to each patient. So patients were just grabbing their things and was like, well forget it. I’m not getting help anymore and started leaving all our facility. And it was sad because they didn’t know what they were going to do with themselves and like it really hits home with me because I once [had] been there,” Browning said.

Browning is a recovering addict and has been clean for over six years.

“I had a second chance to make a difference,” Browning said. “And so my whole heart was into this helping these patients and I feel that you know, they just throw them back out to the wolves.”

She said it can be hard to find jobs because of her past, and she felt that some officials with Praxis treated her poorly.

“A lot of us don’t have chances out there because of our record, but we have changed and we’re trying to make a difference and some people just don’t give us a chance,” Browning said.

Browning has received cards from patients over her time being there. She said her heart goes out to the patients affected, and she encouraged them to stay strong and not to give up on their progress.

“I have your pictures. I have your thank you notes. You guys touched my heart as much as I touch you know yours. Keep it up, stay strong and no matter what, you’re worth it and believe in yourself. I love you guys,” Browning said.