Former Portland officer arrested for child solicitation

AVON, Ind. (WANE) – A former Portland Police Officer, Joshua Clark has been arrested for child solicitation, according to the Portland Chief of Police.

According to the Avon Indiana Police Department Facebook page, after a detailed and comprehensive investigation, Clark was arrested Thursday without incident for Child Solicitation and Attempted Child Seduction by a law enforcement officer.

Clark was incarcerated at the Hendricks County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, the department said.

“In the days following the disturbing video that was shared online, our Detectives and Administrators worked closely with the Portland Police Department to resolve this case and to subsequently locate and apprehend Mr. Clark. We appreciate the patience and faith that our community has in our department to handle such matters with the utmost of integrity. We assure you that our agency is committed to accountability for all,” the post said.

On May 13 when Avon Police were told Clark allegedly tried to “meet up” with an underage child to “potentially engage in sexual conduct” in Avon. A video was shared online.

After the allegations surfaced, Clark was suspended without pay from the Portland Police Department.

“Any crime allegedly committed against a child is appalling; one involving a law enforcement officer is completely unacceptable,” the department said at the time.