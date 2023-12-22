***WARNING: The following story contains graphic content***

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Granger woman accused of killing her husband in the couple’s former New Haven home this past summer is now being held in Allen County Jail without bond.

Allen County prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Alison K. Davis on a felony charge of murder Thursday and she was booked into Allen County Jail sometime Friday, according to jail records.

Davis is accused of causing injuries to her husband, 40-year-old Kevin Ray Davis, that led to his death on Aug. 12.

New Haven police and medics were called to the couple’s then home in the 1700 block of Douglas Lane at about 4:38 a.m. that morning where they found Kevin Davis lying at the base of some stairs in a pool of his own blood, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

At the time Davis was barely breathing, court documents said, and he died later that afternoon at a local hospital.

While Alison Davis told multiple versions of a story that seemed to show her husband fell down the stairs, medical experts told police investigators Kevin Davis’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall, court documents said.

Alison K. Davis, accused of killing Kevin Ray Davis.

Kevin Davis’s suffered injuries that were “isolated to the head” with “multiple skull fractures and orbital fractures,” a doctor who treated him told investigators in court documents. This doctor further stated Davis’s core body temperature was so cold that he was hypothermic by the time he arrived at the hospital.

The doctor also told investigators in court documents Davis had very little oxygen in his brain and had possibly been brain dead for hours – meaning he likely suffered his injuries far earlier than Davis’s wife described.

“(The doctor) stated that she has had drowning victims with more oxygen in their brain,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

A forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Kevin Davis told investigators the right side of his skull had been crushed and had a depression as if it had been hit by a blunt object, according to court documents.

The injuries which killed him, the pathologist told investigators, could not have come from a fall down the stairs. He also said that with this type of injury, Davis was brain dead upon impact, court documents said.

The Allen County Coroner ruled Kevin Davis’s death a homicide this past October due to blunt force trauma.

Alison Davis raised the suspicions of investigators at the scene of the killing, with one investigator calling her behavior “odd” and seemingly “inappropriate” with what was happening at the home, according to court documents.

“At one point the Defendant was laughing with Medics and did not seem concerned about her husband’s injuries,” one investigator wrote in court documents.

Alison Davis initially told investigators in court she and her husband were out drinking at a local bar the night before he died and then came home around 1 a.m. that morning. The two then had a fight, and she planned to sleep downstairs while he went upstairs to bed.

At some point, she said in court documents, she heard a “thud” and found her husband at the base of the stairs.

Her story to others, however, was inconsistent, according to court documents.

She’s accused of telling medics at the scene she “never heard anything and that it had been a while since she had seen her husband” before finding him at the base of the stairs, court documents said.

Alison Davis is also accused of telling her brother-in-law she was in bed with the couple’s dog while her husband was walking around the home, court document said.

She told her brother-in-law she heard a “thud” but did not think anything of it since the couple’s dog did not move, court documents said. Then she decided to check what might have happened anyway, according to court documents.

When police interviewed Kevin Davis’s mother, she told them she had remained in contact with Alison Davis since her son’s death. She also told investigators Alison Davis said Kevin Davis had not been drinking the night of his death, court documents said.

Alison Davis is accused of telling her mother-in-law the two were sleeping upstairs together when Kevin Davis woke up and went to get a drink of water. Alison Davis told her mother-in-law she heard a loud “bang,” according to court documents, and then went to find her husband had fallen down the stairs.

While investigators looked around the home for a possible weapon, it did not appear they found one the morning they were called to the home, according to court documents.

It’s not clear whether investigators know what was used to inflict the injuries Kevin Davis suffered but recommended charges against Alison Davis based on the inconsistency of her statements along with the fact she and her husband were the only ones in the home at the time.

“Due to the nature of the injury and Defendant’s inconsistent statements your affiant believes and has evidence to support that the Defendant knowingly and intentionally caused the death of Kevin Davis,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

If convicted of murder, Alison Davis faces 45 to 65 years in prison.