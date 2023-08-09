FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dustan Mohr, a former MLB outfielder and coach at Northrop High School, and charged him with multiple child sex crimes.

Mohr faces felony counts of child solicitation, child seduction, sexual misconduct with a minor, and dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors.

Dustan Mohr mugshot (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Mohr played in the major leagues for seven seasons from 2001-2007, primarily with the Minnesota Twins.

In addition to his MLB days, Mohr also served as the first base coach at Northrop High School as recently as 2021, although it is unclear if he still coaches for the team in any capacity.