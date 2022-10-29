FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former Bishop Luers High School and Indiana University basketball star James Blackmon Jr. returned to Fort Wayne Saturday to host a youth basketball camp at OPS Dupont.

The camp consisted of two sessions, with one session being for children in 1st grade through 4th grade, and the other session being for children in 5th grade through 8th grade.

Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.

Blackmon said he hoped the camp provided the kids with lessons that can utilize both on and off the court.

“With this, I just wanted to be able to bring some things back and bring some knowledge back and see what the kids can take from it,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon played basketball under his father for three years at Bishop Luers before following him to Marion High School for his senior year.

Blackmon then spent three seasons at Indiana and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The former Hoosier also spoke about Indiana’s upcoming season and expressed optimism for the program moving forward.

“I’m a big fan of the new coach they have and the culture he’s bringing, so I think they’re going to be really good,” Blackmon said.