FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After an unsuccessful 2022 run for the U.S. House of Representatives, Gary Snyder launched a new political action committee that could influence Indiana’s 2024 race for Senate.

The former Democratic candidate announced the Hoosiers for Common Sense PAC on Monday.

“We’re going to make sure that common sense plays a big role in who our next senator is,” he told WANE 15. “Some of our first donors have been Republicans; that kind of shocked me.”

“Shocked” because Snyder defined common sense as protecting a woman’s right to abortion, not cutting Social Security or Medicare, and strengthening public education.

If a Republican candidate came out for those positions, Snyder said, “he would not make it out of the primary.”

Technically, Hoosiers for Common Sense is a super PAC, which means contributions can be private and unlimited. Snyder’s goal is to raise $1 million.

While the PAC cannot coordinate with individual candidates, it can run ads in support or against candidates, such as the man who defeated Snyder, Rep. Jim Banks (R), who is widely regarded as the early front-runner for the open seat.

Snyder denied the race was personal.

“Not at all,” he insisted. “We don’t know who the Republican nominee is going to be. It could be Jim Banks. It could be someone else. It’s still early in the game. So it doesn’t matter who the Republican nominee is. We are going to promote common sense Hoosier values.”

Snyder expected a more favorable result in 2024, as more voters, especially less-partisan ones, go to the ballot box in a presidential year.

“Polls show that most people want women to be able to make their own health care choices, to make sure that they get their social security checks, to make sure their children have access to great public education. I think those are Hoosier common sense values.

“Once we get out there and start promoting these, it’ll help a lot, come 2024. Everything that we have now could disappear. To a lot of people that’s scary.”