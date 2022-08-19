FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Fort Wayne Police Department officer dealing with two public indecency cases pleaded guilty to each count but received no jail time for either incident.

Erik Melia, 42, accepted a plea agreement and had each individual sentence of 365 days suspended. Melia will instead serve two years on probation with a No Contact Order.

Melia will also serve 30 days on Allen County Community Corrections Electronics Monitoring.

Last month, Allen County Prosecutors formally charged Melia with a misdemeanor count of public indecency and issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a woman’s accusations, who called police June 5 for help dealing with someone who had violated a protective order.

After officers had arrested the person who violated the woman’s protective order, Melia helped her load items into her vehicle, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

After that, a series of events led to Melia rubbing the woman’s hand and exposing himself in front of her, according to Allen Superior Court documents.