Former FBI agent offers tips for spotting phony social media accounts in light of Delphi killings investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) Late Monday, Indiana State Police released information in their investigation into the Delphi murders, appealing to the public for tips about a person tied to a social media account, but the account’s link to the case remains unclear.

ISP appealed for information about a social media profile with the name “anthony_shots,” saying only that it had been used on Snapchat and Instagram to contact juvenile females to solicit nude photos. The profile used images of a male model who portrayed himself as wealthy. The account, in addition to soliciting photos, also attempted to get addresses and arrange meetings, police said.

It appears a person tied to that account was in custody in a case Indiana State Police were already investigating. That person has been identified as Kegan Anthony Kline, who is currently 27 years old. Kline told police he’d used social media accounts to talk to underage girls, contacting both people he knew and didn’t know. He told police he would find girls on Instagram and then ask them to talk to him on Snapchat.

So how do you spot a phony social media account? Doug Kouns, a former FBI agent and currently the CEO of VERACITY IIR offers some tips in the above video.