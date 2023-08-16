FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former teacher at Bishop Luers High School pleaded guilty Wednesday to child seduction following allegations that he had sex with multiple students.

Jordan Miller entered a guilty plea on two counts of child seduction, a Level 5 felony.

If a judge accepts Miller’s guilty plea, the 33-year-old would serve four years of probation. An eight-year prison sentence would be suspended, and two Level 6 felony counts of child seduction would be dropped.

Allegations surfaced in May, when Allen Superior Court documents detailed the story of a woman who came forward about her experience with Miller when she was a senior in high school four years ago. She said she was 17 when Miller, her 29-year-old speech teacher, asked her to dog-sit while he was away, which escalated into her returning while Miller was there and eventually having sex with him.

Miller gave multiple high school girls his personal phone number in 2018, leading to alleged sexual encounters with three students, documents said. None of the victims knew about each other’s relationships with Miller until the first victim was about to come forward.

In May, Allen County prosecutors formally charged Miller with a Level 5 felony count of child seduction where there was sexual intercourse and a Level 6 felony count of child seduction that involved touching.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend confirmed Miller was a teacher at Bishop Luers from 2016 to 2018. WANE 15 also spoke with Canterbury School and confirmed he was a coach there from 2020-2022. The Indiana Department of Education records show that Miller allowed his teaching license to expire in 2018.

According to Indiana law, 16 is the age of consent in most cases. According to Indiana Code, though, a person who has a professional relationship with a child aged 16 to 18 and who has influence on the child and engages in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct commits sexual seduction.