FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man who twice served as Allen County Surveyor has died.

Wednesday morning the Allen County Board of Commissioners announced the passing of Jeff Sorg on March 27.

Sorg served as the elected County Surveyor for over 10 years, from 1993 – 1997 and from 2017 – 2022. Those that knew him knew he enjoyed Florida, loved boats and being on the water, enjoyed sports cars and followed NASCAR racing.

“The Allen County Surveyor’s Office mourns the passing of Jeff,” shared Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey. “I would not be County Surveyor today without Jeff giving me an opportunity in 2017 to be a Hydrologist. I will always be thankful for that and his influence on our office.”