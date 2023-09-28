INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The comptroller of Indiana, who once served as Allen County auditor is stepping down from her position.

Tera Klutz submitted her resignation to Governor Eric Holcomb Thursday morning, stating that she was stepping away from public service.

“In 2002, I left public accounting to join the Allen County Auditor’s office because I was looking for more flexibility for my young family. What I found was my dream job. My career in government started as the state was dramatically changing the way property was assessed and taxed resulting in tax bill delays in all 92 counties. While working through those early challenges, I learned I had a passion for solving problems and helping people, which ultimately led me to run for office at the local and then state levels,” said Klutz.

Comptroller Klutz was appointed by Gov. Holcomb in 2017 as State Auditor. In nearly seven years, she has implemented a more efficient way to pay the state’s bills in half the time, modernized the state’s payroll system and overhauled the Indiana Transparency Portal to include easier access to government finance information.

Prior to becoming the State Comptroller, Klutz served as the County Auditor in Allen County. First elected in 2010 and again in 2014, Klutz streamlined local government processes, reduced debt, and maintained a balanced budget with responsible reserves. Between 2013 and 2016, Klutz was very active in the Association of Indiana Counties’ Legislative Committee serving as the Chairwoman where she oversaw and directed the Association’s legislative priorities.

In 2016, Klutz was named Auditor of the Year by the Indiana Auditors’ Association for her dedicated and tireless work. Before serving in the public sector, Klutz was as a Senior Accountant at Crowe and PwC in Ft. Wayne.

“I am excited about my next chapter – spending more time with family and friends, and returning to a career in the private sector,” said Comptroller Klutz. “I have committed to helping the Governor, if so desired, to find a qualified individual to serve as Indiana’s next State Comptroller and assist in a smooth transition of responsibilities.”