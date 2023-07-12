FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced his plan to run for the 2024 Republican nomination for governor.

On Wednesday, his campaign requested a Zoom interview with WANE 15.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

WANE 15: Why run?

CURTIS HILL: Well, I think that from our travels in the last few years, Hoosiers are very hungry for a conservative that has a proven track record of service. It would be very easy to stay on the sidelines and let someone else deal with the pains and issues that are out there, but as someone said – ships are safe in the harbor, but that’s not what ships are built for. And I think I’ve been built for public service. We’re seeing the weaponization of the justice system. We’re seeing the weaponization of race. We’re seeing issues that I believe that I can address from a leadership standpoint in the state of Indiana. So I’ve chosen to throw my hat in the ring.

WANE 15: What would you do differently than the three other Republicans (Senator Mike Braun, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden) already in the race?

CURTIS HILL: I think it’s about leadership. It’s not a matter of saying what you will do, it’s a matter of identifying what you’ve done. I’ve been known as a doer, a person who takes action. I’m not afraid of standing up to the status quo and fighting tough issues. For anyone who has served in elected office, you have a history [and] you have a record. And so if people are looking for a proven conservative champion for particular causes, look at the candidate’s history, and you’ll identify where they’re at.

WANE 15: What would you have done differently than Gov. Holcomb?

CURTIS HILL: Well, certainly, from the pandemic standpoint, I think the handling of that has been all wrong. And I’m not Monday morning quarterbacking. These are issues that I brought up in 2020. I certainly believe that masks are appropriate for use but mandating the masks under the emergency authority was wrong. Not only it was wrong, but I pointed it out by virtue of the attorney general opinion. I would not have attempted to create a criminal finding for mandating a mask as A or class B misdemeanor. I would not have engaged in a needle exchange program with the idea of suggesting that was going to somehow impact positively the overdose numbers in the state of Indiana. We pointed that out at the time. I also think that having 23 or 24 months of emergency orders didn’t do Hoosiers any favors.

WANE 15: Would Curtis Hill as governor pursue economic development at the same pace as Governor Holcomb?

CURTIS HILL: I think it depends on what type of economic development we’re talking about. We need to support mom and pop shops, operations that have been folded as a result of the pandemic. But we need to do so carefully. We need to make sure that we know where our investments are coming from, and whether those are long term investments that are in the best interest of Hoosiers. So it depends on the the investment strategy, not just letting anybody come into the state just because of the ability to announce we have “X” number of jobs. What do those jobs mean for the long term stability of our community? What do those jobs mean for our education process? What do those jobs mean for the public safety apparatus? So as long as we do things within a controlled environment, we can have solid economic development.

WANE 15: As you begin to meet with Hoosiers, what’s the number one issue you hear?

CURTIS HILL: Different people have different number ones. Certainly one of the things that I hear a great deal about is our education system. What are we doing, or what do we plan to do to move forward in education? From our perspective, it is a priority. We have too many failing schools. It’s not just a simple solution of vouchers and private school, because the vast majority of kids don’t have that choice. And parents don’t have that choice. So we have to attack our public schools with solutions. Some of those solutions are developing curriculum that are advanced. Some of those solutions are making sure that we have vocational opportunities for kids who don’t have the academic skills. We also have to identify ways in which to separate the wonderful solid teachers that we have from teachers that are not so good, and making sure that we don’t lump them all together. Now that the education department is fully under the auspices of the governor’s office, it’s imperative that the governor take an active, engaged role in how we promote quality education in the state of Indiana.

WANE 15: Do you enter this race with a cloud over your head?

CURTIS HILL: I think I enter this race with a direction to move forward. I have been the subject of attacks. I’ve been a target since day one. When I first was elected, I had more votes than anyone in the state of Indiana, and that didn’t go unnoticed, particularly from some of my Republican friends. And as a result of that, and the fact that I do stand up to the status quo, I’ve been targeted and that’s part of the political process. I think people have come to understand that. That is a part of the process and they respect people who’ve been able to stand up in that process and move forward and that’s what we’ve done.

WANE 15: So the women who made those allegations, are they part of the targeting? What do you think of them?

CURTIS HILL: There were seven investigations and or lawsuits that all resulted in dismissal. That’s something that doesn’t get reported much. So the issues that were brought up have been addressed. What we’re doing is moving forward with the issues of running the state.

WANE 15: Where are you campaigning today?

CURTIS HILL: We’re in Lafayette, Indiana. Right after our announcement on Monday, we started on the road. We’re doing a tour of the state. We’re gonna go down to the Ohio River and Evansville. We’re going up to Bloomington, over to Lawrenceburg and several points in between, with a stop in Fort Wayne, and then Warsaw and South Bend. So we’re making a nice sweep around the state. It’s really an opportunity to listen to what people have to say, an opportunity to reintroduce myself to old friends and new friends and start this campaign with a rocket. I think the excitement level is already off the charts. This has been a relatively, in my estimation, dull campaign up until now. So expect things to get a kick into high gear.

WANE 15: Last question: how much money do you expect to raise to be competitive?

CURTIS HILL: We’re going to do the best job we can to raise money. We’re not under any illusions. We have some folks who’ve been raising money for quite some time. And I’m not one who believes that Hoosiers are necessarily interested in someone who can pull out a checkbook and write their way to an election. This is a grassroots situation. I liken it to one of my favorite stories in the Bible: David. David went after Goliath with faith in God and five smooth stones. If we place that stone squarely where it needs to be, we’ll be victorious.