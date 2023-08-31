(CBS) In many parts of the country gas prices are inching up as millions are hitting the road for the Labor Day weekend. AAA says the national average for a gallon increased about 8 cents in the past month. The small jump actually puts prices at nearly the same level as 2022.

“Labor Day this year is likely to be virtually identical to what motorists were paying last year,” says Patrick DeHaan, a fuel analyst with GasBuddy.com.

One way to save on gas is shop around. Costco, Sam’s club and other wholesale stores offer discounted gas. And apps like GasBuddy, AAA and Google Maps list prices at stations in your area. And after Labor Day those prices are expected to come down.

“I do think that the trend will remain downward for the next few weeks, especially as we get into mid and late September. That’s when a combination of the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline and falling gasoline demand should pave the way for lower prices, and if things go well, if there are no surprises or curve balls, the national average could fall 35 to 50 cents a gallon by the end of the year,” DeHaan says.