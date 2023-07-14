WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Ford Meter Box announced plans to invest up to $300 million to expand and modernize its foundry operations.

The company, known for manufacturing underground waterworks products, will construct a 300,000 square-foot nonferrous foundry in Wabash that is expected to increase brass production while allowing room for future production lines.

“The new facility will complement existing manufacturing operations at the firm’s Manchester Avenue location,” said Fort Meter Box President Steve Ford. “Parts of our present foundry will remain in production, and parts will be repurposed to better utilize space.”

The expansion will add up to 126 jobs to its current staff of roughly 800 employees by 2027, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Wabash Mayor Scott A. Long said the news served as an “incredible way to celebrate the 125th anniversary of The Ford Meter Box Company.”

“I am elated that Ford Meter Box has chosen to expand their business in Wabash,” Mayor Long said.

The company expects to break ground on the new facility by late summer or early fall.

Founded by Edwin Ford in 1898, Ford Meter Box is headquartered in Wabash and also operates a facility in Pell City, Alabama.