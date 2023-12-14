NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — In a few weeks, Manchester University’s marching band hopes to be the “one” to win a Metallica-themed contest hosted by the band itself.

The university’s marching band, dubbed Spartan Pride, is competing against four other NCAA Division II and Division III schools for the chance to win $40,000 and musical equipment for the program, which will be furnished by Metallica and the contest’s sponsors.

“To see the fruition of all of our efforts come in monetary form would be amazing,” said Scott Humphries, director of bands and music education at Manchester University.

The contest challenged marching bands to “craft the most exciting, unique and impressive performances of Metallica’s music.”

Manchester University’s “Spartan Pride” marching band practices for the “For Whom the Band Tolls” competition hosted by Metallica. (Photo provided by Scott Humphries and Manchester University)

Humphries first heard about the competition by change after coming across the details online earlier this year.

“I saw the announcement that Metallica was going to hold its first-ever marching band competition, and I just immediately thought “I want to do that. I think that would be a lot of fun,'” Humphries said.

Professional judges selected Manchester University as one of the final contestants after the marching band submitted a video of its performance, and the four members of Metallica will select the final winner.

“It’s always great to hear from other musicians in the field that get to watch your work and comment on that,” said Joel Kelley, drill writer and visual coordinator for Spartan Pride. “It’s their music. I’m curious to see what they think.”

Humphries selected Metallica tracks that represent three distinct eras of the band’s discography, with “Hit the Lights” representing the band’s thrash metal origins, “Enter Sandman” showing the band’s peak in popularity, and the back-to-back performances of “If Darkness had a Son” and “Lux Æterna” shining a light on Metallica’s most recent album, “72 Seasons.”

“I [sic] wanted to kind of span [Metallica’s] — for a lack of a better word — lifespan of the group from the beginnings and the very first song that they did that was a hit to stuff that was released this year, so I kind of wanted to bridge that whole gap,” Humphries said.

Initially, some of the marching band members were mostly unfamiliar with Metallica when they started practicing for the contest with only anecdotes from their parents to go off of.

“I know of Metallica mostly through my father who listened to a bit of Metallica [and] Guns N’ Roses and grew up in that time,” Kelley said.

However, the students said they soon learned to appreciate and enjoy the Metallica tracks they worked on.

“It was a lot of fun actually more than I anticipated,” said Rachael Pickett, guard captain with Spartan Pride. “The music was a lot of fun and we did some fun stuff with it.”

Even if Manchester falls short and gets the “shortest straw” when the final voting takes place, the students said they will still be proud of the effort and growth from the program.

“Just seeing from last year to this year just the amount of growth that we’ve had and just everybody working together from a common goal was really cool,” said Abigail Oliver, saxophone section leader for Spartan Pride.

The contest also features three different high school categories and an NCAA Division I category, and people can have only one vote per category.

In addition to the $40,000 cash prize Manchester University is competing for, the marching band also has the chance to win an additional $10,000 through the “Fan Favorite” category that consists of all collegiate marching bands.

Winners will be announced the week of Jan. 1, 2024.

*Video provided by Scott Humphries and Manchester University