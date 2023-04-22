FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Food, fashion, and culture was celebrated at the Empower Her World annual fundraiser Saturday night.

Hosted by Creative Women of the World, the fundraiser included a fashion show, inspiring speakers, a live auction, cash bar and more. All proceeds went toward CWOW’s mission “to provide entrepreneurial support” as well as business training “from marginalized communities around the world,” per a release.

This is the return of the fundraiser after a four-year hiatus.

The event took place at the Parkview Mirro Cener in Fort Wayne. Tickets were $75 each.