Food delivery services thrived in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While many businesses struggled to make money this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some local businesses that thrived. That list would include food delivery services.

The Fort Wayne International Airport was able to hold it’s own financially and work on some capital improvement projects in 2020, says Executive Director Scott Hinderman, but the airline industry did suffer. FWA lost about 45 percent of their passengers.

“I think travelers are ready to come back,” he said. “Northeast Indiana, we are coming back to flying faster than the rest of the country. I believe that will continue.”

Hinderman is hoping for full recovery by 2022.

Food delivery services like Waiter on the Way, located at 233 West Baker Street, had strong years. Owner Derek Berkes reports their revenue went up over 50 percent this year. They added about 40 new restaurants to their service. They also doubled their staff.

“We have been fortunate,” Berkes said. “It has been tremendous, but it’s a way for us to help out the local restaurants, help keep them going. When people aren’t going to dine in, we can take the orders and keep driving the revenue back to them. It also helps the individual person in the community that maybe doesn’t want to go out to eat but they still want the food, but they don’t want to chance something happening if they go out in public.”

Berkes said Waiter on the Way is getting a lot of help from the Downtown Improvement District, who has been paying delivery fees for all Fort Wayne customers.