Focus 15: Shattering The Silence

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Suicide is preventable. WANE 15 aired a 30 minute special to start a conversation about suicide and its prevention. Find resources from the show, along with additional information, below.

Segment one: Suicide prevention in schools

Remedy Live
The Get Schooled Tour
The Get Schooled Tour poll data
QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer
Local QPR information
Local QPR training

Segment two: Reboot training for veterans at Shepherd’s House.

The Shepherd’s House
Information from the VA
If you are a Veteran in crisis — or you’re concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.

Segment three: Surviving loss from suicide

Loss survivors
Survivors of Suicide Loss

Segment four: Mental health in the church and walk-in help

The Lutheran Foundation
LookUpIndiana
Advancing Mental Health Ministry Conference
Cross Connections
Park Center
Park Center Walk In Mental Health Clinic
Hours: The clinic is open every day from 8:00 am – 10:00 pm.
Staff are available 24 hours a day/7 days a week by phone.
Location: 2710 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN. 46805
Phone: (260) 471-9440
If you are in an immediate emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

Additional information from Parkview Behavioral Health

