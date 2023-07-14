STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With gas prices under $3 becoming rarer and rarer as time goes on, people may look back to what gas cost 20 years ago and miss those days.

However, people were not happy about gas prices back then as well.

In 2000, WANE 15 talked to people riding boats and jet skis at Lake James when gas cost just under $1.80 per gallon.

Although those who spoke with WANE 15 at the time were not happy with the prices, they did not let that stop them from having fun at the lake.

“Beer prices are high [and] we still drink beer,” one person said.

Check out the video above to see more people react to gas prices in 2000.