FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — U.S. flags are to be flown at half-staff in memory of a retired Supreme Court justice.

On July 17, 2019, President Trump issued a proclamation honoring the life of John Paul Stevens in which he stated that flags should be flown at half-staff on the day of the justice’s burial.

A private funeral and burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 23, so flags should be flown at half-staff in respect for the former Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.