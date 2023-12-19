INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O’Connor, retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Justice O’Connor, who died of complications from dementia this month at 93, was the first female Supreme Court justice.

Per President Biden, flags should be lowered to half-staff from midnight until sunset on December 19, 2023, marking the day of interment.

Gov. Holcomb is also requesting residents and businesses to lower their flags on the day of internment. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine has made a similar request.