FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Flags 4 Fallen and the Community Foundation DeKalb County are continuing to keep the memory of Master Trooper James Bailey strong. Both organizations will be honoring his name in two different ways.

Flags 4 Fallen touches hundreds of families across the county, runners and walkers carry American flags in memory of the fallen. A flag will be carried in honor of Master trooper James Bailey Saturday during Fort4Fitness.

Seven Indiana State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post will be carrying his flag while they run the 10k race. Each trooper will take a turn carrying his flag. When Flags for 4 Fallen reached out to ISP, they were looking for someone to carry a flag in his honor – Public Information Officer Sergeant Brian Walker said if anyone is going to do it should be a trooper. Sergeant Walker explained how this is their duty to do this.

“This is a year of firsts for his family our whole department, our agency, our state,” said Sergeant Walker. “We have had two troopers killed in the line of duty this year and it’s our duty to remember and honor them and respect that,” Sergeant Walker said. “It’s a 10k run that’s nothing compared to what his family is suffering through and we will continue to do this.”

The troopers running will be wearing blue ISP shirts with yellow lettering.

In DeKalb County, where Trooper Bailey lived, the Community Foundation DeKalb County have created a scholarship in his honor. The Master Trooper James R. Bailey Memorial Scholarship is $1,000 for one year with plans to grow the fund.

The scholarship is being marketed towards all high school seniors in DeKalb County. The scholarship will not be limited to those pursuing a career in law enforcement – everyone will be eligible.

“It doesn’t require any specific college degree, it is just going to be some basic eligibility, basically graduating seniors, no required GPA,” said ISP Detective David Poe, Investigative Squad Leader. “There is going to be an essay required she or her elected representative will get to help decide who receives that scholarship.”

“The Community Foundation DeKalb County is honored to administer this scholarship with the Bailey family. Master Trooper Bailey touched many lives of those he served!” Tanya Young, Executive Director, CFDC

Eventually, the foundation would like to offer a re-occurring scholarship for future recipients. Trooper Bailey’s wife will be on the panel that decides who gets the scholarship.

There are three ways to contribute to the scholarship fund: