Five COVID-19 questions with Parkview’s Director of Safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dr. Jeffrey Boord is the Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Parkview Health.

He is the executive physician responsible for infection prevention, among other things.

He offered his expertise to WANE 15.

Q: Briefly explain what is meant by “flatten the curve.”

A: When you hear the term “flattening the curve,” it means slowing the rate of new cases that develop on a daily or weekly basis. And that allows us to be able to provide care to those that fall ill, so that our health care system and infrastructure does not become overwhelmed.

Q: Why is testing limited to those with symptoms? Why not test everyone?

A: The short answer is that the test is not reliable in detecting disease in asymptomatic people. You can have a high rate of what we call “false negative tests.” (If you are) somebody who’s been very recently exposed but is not yet actively shedding virus in the upper respiratory tract, if I test you today and your test is negative, it doesn’t mean that you may not become sick in a matter of days in the future. It also doesn’t mean that you are not at risk for exposure to someone else in the future. Also, if a person is asymptomatic and healthy, they get a COVID-19 test that is normal and they get later exposed to someone with the illness, they could still become sick. It doesn’t really tell you anything about immunity to COVID-19 because those tests are currently not commercially available. So we really need to focus our testing resources on evaluating those patients who are ill and have upper respiratory symptoms and fever or lower respiratory symptoms that might be suffering from COVID-19 so that we can direct them to the appropriate level of treatment. The other thing to keep in mind is that patients that have mild illness may not necessarily benefit much from testing in the short term. That’s because our management plan is not going to change based on the test result. If you come in and you’re not severely ill and you have fever and cough, we’re going to tell you to self-isolate, use all those usual supportive measures to manage your symptoms and recuperate at home. Make sure to practice those social distancing measures and hand hygiene so that you don’t spread illness to others. A positive or negative test is really not going to change that advice.

Q: Which COVID-19 patients end up in the hospital?

A: There’s a range of severity with COVID-19 infections so about 80% of patients that contract COVID-19 have mild disease and will not require hospitalization. However, based on some of the data from other countries, such as China, we know that approximately 15% of patients may require hospitalization and about 5% may even require ICU-level care. But if you just think about the math of Fort Wayne’s population, we have roughly 300,000 people in the Fort Wayne area. If 1% of them were to contract the illness and become ill enough to require ICU level care, or perhaps a ventilator, that means 3,000 residents would require an ICU bed and potentially a ventilator. If that happens all at once, that’s more than our regional health system has capacity to take care of. So flattening the curve allows us to sustainably manage the most seriously ill residents, so that we could get them better, and get them home.

Q: How is COVID-19 different than the seasonal flu?

A: That’s a great question. There are some very important differences between COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. One is its mortality rate – seasonal influenza has a mortality rate of about 0.1%. COVID-19 has a mortality rate that’s about 2%. Depending on which studies you review in the medical literature, COVID-19 mortality risk is about 20 to 25 times higher than it is for seasonal influenza. The other thing that’s very different about COVID-19 is that we currently do not have a vaccine to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19 because it is a novel virus that, up until about 14 weeks ago, we did not know existed in the world. We do not yet have a vaccine. We do have vaccine for influenza and other types of diseases. The other important thing is that we don’t have what is called “herd immunity.” Unlike seasonal influenza that circulates every year and that people have had prior exposure to, COVID-19 is a completely novel virus, so no one has any prior immunity to this particular type of infection, which means that it spreads a lot more rapidly in the population than other diseases that we’ve had prior exposure to.

Q: How long do you expect this pandemic to last?

A: It’s hard to predict. But I think that we expect that this issue is going to be with us for a period of at least months. We expect that we will continue to see cases for quite some time. In one aspect, that’s actually desirable because part of flattening the curve means that you don’t get a whole bunch of cases at once, but that the same number of cases are spread over a much longer time period so that it is manageable and that we have the resources to take care of those that fall ill. We know this disease is going to be with us for quite some time.

BONUS Q: How much of your job is keeping your coworkers safe?

A: Part of our duty – serving the community as healthcare workers – is we agree to take care of the sick. That means that if you are a doctor, nurse, respiratory therapist, medical assistant, nursing assistant, anybody that does direct patient contact, we need to be sure that all of those individuals have the right personal protective equipment to keep them safe because that is what we do here at Parkview Health: we take care of people who are ill, so we can get them better. We get them back to their families.