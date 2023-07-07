CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A malfunction may be behind a Thursday morning plane crash in a cornfield near Jeffersonville.

Indiana State Police (ISP) and Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a plane crash Thursday morning in a cornfield near Jeffersonville.

Around 8:30 a.m., the two-seater Diamond Katana plane was found upright with both the passenger and pilot uninjured at the scene. The plane occupants told ISP they flew from Bowman Field in Louisville.

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash may have been caused by a mechanical malfunction; however, the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct a further investigation to draw a final conclusion about the crash.