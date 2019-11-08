First phase of Jefferson Pointe road project nears completion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Since mid-August, shoppers at Jefferson Pointe have had to walk around a large fenced-off area where a road, which will go through the middle of the outdoor mall, is being constructed. Soon, though, that fencing will come down as phase one of the internal road project will be completed.

Jefferson Pointe Marketing Manager Katrina Walburn says that stretch of road should open to pedestrians just before Thanksgiving, or as early as next weekend, weather permitting. Vehicular traffic will then be able to move through after cleanup is done.

For phase one of the project, crews have constructed a two-lane road starting at the AMC movie theatre, down to the corner of Eddie Bauer. Traffic in that narrow stretch will be two-way. Multiple parking spots have also been added in front stores to make access more convenient for shoppers.

According to Walburn, a “giant” crosswalk in front of Ulta, near the children’s play space, is still curing and landscaping work will be completed in the spring. Opening up this stretch, she says, will be make life easier for shoppers before the holiday season begins.

Phase two will extend the road from Eddie Bauer down around the fountain area and exiting between Chico’s and Talbots. That work is set to begin in Spring 2020.

The fountain and regular events at Jefferson Pointe, including Friday Nites Live in the summer and the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony during the holidays, will remain, even with the roadway.

Overall, the $3.5 million project is slated for completion by September 2020.