FORT WAYNE, (WANE) — Snowfall totals Tuesday morning were over a foot in many spots across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. As of 10 am Huntington received 10.6 inches of snow.

Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk and WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts explored Huntington throughout First News Tuesday morning. They experienced snow-covered roads, snow drifts over a foot and a half, getting stuck in a drift, and a broken shovel. They also heard from citizens of Huntington who were digging out.