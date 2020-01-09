FIRST LOOK – Rescue Mission work continues, set to open later this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine months to the day after breaking ground the people with the Rescue Mission gave WANE 15 a first look inside the new downtown facility.

With the majority of the exterior work on the building at Washington Blvd. and Lafayette St. nearing completion, work has been focused on the inside of the building.

Thursday afternoon, Rescue Mission C.O.O. Sam Hardy showed off the areas that will eventually become the reception area, a clinic with hospital recovery area and pharmacy. The tour also included dorm rooms, locker rooms, shower facilities, the dining room, chapel area and resource area.

Each of the spaces is multiple times larger than the Superior Street facility. The dining room will have the ability to serve 180 people at a time, as opposed to 90. The living area will be 3.5 times larger with each bed getting an assigned locker.

The resource area will house three offices, a conference room and computer area for partner agencies to work with those staying at the Rescue Mission, who need jobs.

Hardy said the improvements are done to add a “touch of dignity” to the people who seek the help of those at the Rescue Mission.

See video above for a walk-through of the future Rescue Mission.