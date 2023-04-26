FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, 85 veterans from the Fort Wayne area boarded a plane to Washington D.C. for the 41st Honor Flight from Fort Wayne.

The flight consisted of one WWII veteran, 12 Korean War veterans, 13 Cold War veterans, 58 Vietnam veterans, and one Iraq veteran.

There were 11 participants over the age of 90, including one veteran who is 100 years old.

Honor Flight has four more flights scheduled throughout 2023, including the organization’s first Purple Heart Flight.

Honor Flight has allowed over 3,000 veterans to travel from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C. so those who have served can visit the memorials built in their honor.

Due to construction at Fort Wayne International Airport, officials said there will not be any “Welcome Home” festivities.

The next Honor Flight from Fort Wayne is scheduled for May 24.