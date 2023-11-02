INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The deaths of two people in Indiana have been ruled flu-related.

The Indiana Department of Health said in a news release the deaths are the first to occur during the 2023-2024 flu season. No other information was released due to privacy laws.

During the 2022-2023 flu season more than 270 people died in Indiana after coming down with the flu according to the health department. The flu season typically runs from October through May.

“Influenza can quickly become a serious, even life-threatening illness for some Hoosiers,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “While no two flu seasons are exactly alike, we always recommend getting an annual flu shot as soon as possible to provide the best protection against becoming seriously ill.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. The CDC also recommends early vaccination as it takes about two weeks for the antibodies which protect against flu to develop in the body and holiday season when families gather indoors is approaching.

People can also help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands thoroughly and frequently, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands, and staying home when sick. People are encouraged to practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash hands with warm, soapy water

Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or disposable tissue

Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to prevent the spread of germs.

While anyone can get the flu, there are some people who are at higher risk of serious flu-related complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death. Pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people who are immunocompromised or who have chronic illness, and the elderly are most at risk for complications from flu. It is especially important for these individuals to receive an annual flu vaccine.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or higher

cough

sore throat

headache

fatigue

muscle aches

runny or stuffy nose

Flu season data is reflected on the IDOH influenza dashboard each week and will be updated on Fridays. Note that due to reporting timeframes, one death will be reflected on the Nov. 3 update and the second on Nov. 13. The dashboard also contains historical flu surveillance data, broken down by county, region, and age group. Click here to learn more about influenza or to view the CDC weekly flu report.