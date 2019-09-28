First ever NCAA Division 1 rifle match to be held in Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The first ever NCAA Division 1 Rifle Match will be held in October in the Summit City, organizers have announced.

A press release by The X Count says three NCAA Division 1 Rifle Teams will converge on the newly recognized USA Shooting Certified Training Center for a competition on October 5th.

Ohio State, Nebraska, and Akron are set to compete in the event which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The X Count located on 5301 Merchandise Drive.

According to The X Count, target shooting competitions have a long history in the U.S. with competitive shooting beginning in college campuses in the early 1900s.

“Teams would shoot on their home range, scores were verified by witnesses and then mailed in for comparison to scores mailed in by other schools,” said a press release by The X Count. “Technology has changed drastically where matches are shot on electronic targets and broadcast online to be viewed worldwide.”

According to the group, the first National Collegiate Smallbore Rifle Team Trophy was awarded in 1928. In the 1970s, Air Rifle was added to the collegiate game, as it had become an international competition.

The NCAA picked up Rifle as a sponsored championship for the first time in 1980. In March of this year the 40th NCAA Championship will be held in Lexington, KY.