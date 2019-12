FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Church is going all out this weekend with a Christmas nativity scene.

First Christian Church at 48-hundred South Calhoun is preparing for its Walk to Bethlehem. Nearly 100 volunteers transform the church and parking lot into six interactive scenes that tell the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The scenes include live animals and characters, plus a market place.

Walk to Bethlehem is Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 until 7:30, and is free to attend.