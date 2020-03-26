Live Now
Thursday White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Huntington County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The following are updates from the Huntington County Department of Health.

THURSDAY, March 26

The Huntington County Department of Health today announced the first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Huntington County. The patient is self-isolating at home No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

The department posted the following on Facebook:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss