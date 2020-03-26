HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The following are updates from the Huntington County Department of Health.
THURSDAY, March 26
The Huntington County Department of Health today announced the first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Huntington County. The patient is self-isolating at home No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
The department posted the following on Facebook:
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Huntington County
