FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 1,000 people from around the world, including China are in Fort Wayne this week for the the National Fireworks Association’s 2023 Fall Expo.

The expo began Monday and runs through Friday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown and features more than 100 vendors according to Visit Fort Wayne.

The purpose of the show is to educate those in the industry, with safety education as a key focus, and also features shoot demonstrations held at Kruse Plaza in Auburn with 10-15 demonstrations each night, Monday through Friday.

The show also represents the interests of fireworks manufacturers, importers, and sellers on a national level before Federal lawmakers and regulators and serves as the voice for millions in the pyrotechnic industry.

Expo attendees can take attend nightly fireworks demonstrations at the Kruse Plaza located just west of I-69 in Auburn. On Friday the public can attend a free show starting at 8 p.m. They’re encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to watch from the parking lot on the interstate side of the building.