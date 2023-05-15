FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s east side Monday evening.

Crews were seen at a house in the 3500 block of Chestnut Street near McCormick Park and the intersection of Washington and Coliseum boulevards.

When firefighters arrived, they located a fire in a bedroom in the back of the house.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 13 minutes, but the house suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

One person self-evacuated from the home before authorities arrived.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said nobody suffered injuries in the fire, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.