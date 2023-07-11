FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire northwest of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Multiple FWFD vehicles were seen in the 1400 block of High Street around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple neighbors told WANE 15 that the fire started started in a detached garage at one of the homes in the area, although WANE 15 is still awaited details from the FWFD.

It is not known what started the fire, nor is it known if anyone suffered injuries in the fire.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.