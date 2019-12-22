Firefighters respond to SUV engine fire

(Photo courtesy of New Haven Adams Township Fire/EMS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven firefighters responded to the scene of a car fire Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., crews with New Haven Adams Township Fire were called out to the 83000 block of Hessen Cassel Road on reports of an SUV on fire.

When firefighter arrived, they found flames coming from the engine compartment and heavy smoke.

Crews quickly attacked and extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters with Poe Community Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.