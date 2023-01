FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to the scene of a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night.

Firefighters were at the scene of a home in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Tillman roads.

Authorities told a WANE 15 crew member there was a small kitchen fire, but it is not known what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.