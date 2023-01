FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department is currently investigating a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Fort Wayne.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Tamara Gardens Apartments near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tillman Road.

A firefighter at the scene told WANE 15 everyone evacuated the building and there were no injuries, but it is not known what started the fire.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.