FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire was reported at the Old Fort Wednesday morning, prompting a response from firefighters and first responders.

The fire was called out just before 1 a.m. In a video sent to WANE 15 News, fire trucks and first responders are seen lining Spy Run Avenue just outside the Old Fort. Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the property.

Here’s a viewer video:

A WANE 15 reporter was at the scene late Wednesday morning and saw part of a fence that had been torn down revealing a covered brick, wood-burning stove that appeared to have fire damage.

A representative with the Old Fort said a stove on the outside of the fort was set ablaze by someone, and it was not accidental. However the investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department has not yet been completed, so a final determination of the cause has not yet been reached.

At 7:23 p.m., the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook Page posted an update providing some more insight into the incident.

The post said the fire started behind the bake oven, which caused damage the roof over the bake oven and portions of the Palisade wall.

The bake oven was not damaged, but the post says the charred walls will need to be replaced and the roof is a “total loss.”

The post also says the cause of the fire is still not known, but Historic Fort Wayne says the initial assumption is that someone lit a fire in the area to stay warm.

Historic Fort Wayne confirmed in the post that no events were taking place in the Old Fort at the time of the incident, and no reenactors have been active at the Old Fort in the past two weeks.

Fencing has been installed to prevent access to the damaged area, according to the Facebook post.

The Old Fort brings history to life with demonstrations and re-enactments throughout the year. According to its website, the goal is “to educate the community about the Old Fort and its significance to the Old Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries.”