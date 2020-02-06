Fire breaks out on 11th floor of high-rise apartment building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire trucks and ambulances responded to the Three Rivers Luxury Apartments Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. to reports of a fire in the north building. They say they encountered a small kitchen fire on the 11th floor of the building that vented into a stairwell, adding that no one was hurt though a few were evacuated.

At least four firetrucks and three ambulances were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

