Closings and Delays
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.

Fire breaks out on 11th floor of high-rise apartment building

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire trucks and ambulances responded to the Three Rivers Luxury Apartments Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. to reports of a fire in the north building. They say they encountered a small kitchen fire on the 11th floor of the building that vented into a stairwell, adding that no one was hurt though a few were evacuated.

At least four firetrucks and three ambulances were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We have a crew working to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss