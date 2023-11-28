FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire that happened in northeast Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were seen investigating at a home on Sunderland Drive near the intersection of Maplecrest and Rothman roads.

When WANE 15 arrived at the scene, five firetrucks and an ambulance were there, but no visible flames could be seen.

A firefighter at the scene told WANE 15 the fire started in the house’s chimney due to an “accidental fireplace fire” and made its way to the attic.

The FWFD arrived around 7:17 p.m. while the fire was still active, but crews were able to extinguish the fire before it continued to spread.

Two adults evacuated from the house and did not suffer any injuries, according to the FWFD.

The house suffered moderate water damage and minor fire and smoke damage, according to the FWFD.