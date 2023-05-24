Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of Oakwood Drive in southeast Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday evening.

Crews were spotted in the 2900 block of Oakwood Drive near the intersection of Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads.

Multiple firefighters could be seen standing in front of the garage, and a portion of the house’s roof above the garage had been cut out, although the FWFD has not yet provided any details regarding the fire.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.