Firefighters battling structure fire at a Warsaw pallet company

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Crews are working to put out a fire at a Warsaw business.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE15, it started around 5:15 Friday morning at 711 South Buffalo Street. This is the address of J&B Pallet Co.

No one was hurt in the blaze but multiple crews are on scene working to put the fire out.

Courtesy: Ink Free News

Crews have also closed down part of the area. South Buffalo is closed from Prairie Street to Boydston Street. Drivers should avoid the area. No word on how long it will take the firefighters to put out the fire.