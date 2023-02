FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is working to put out a house fire in southwest Fort Wayne.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway on reports of a large structure fire around 5:40 p.m., according to Fort Wayne Dispatch. Crews are still at the scene trying to get the fire under control. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone is hurt. This is a developing story. We will continue to bring updates as we work to learn more.