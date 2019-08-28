Fire starts in living room; man escapes without injury

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is safe after he escaped a house fire late Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne fire crews responded to 1635 Hinton Drive, just southeast of Price Elementary School, around midnight.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke pouring out of the front of the one-story home.

A man who lives there was able to get out before crews arrived.

Firefighters pulled a hose into the house to search for and attack the source of the fire. They found flames in the front living room and got them under control in six minutes.

Crews were able to contain minimal fire and water damage to the living room area. Smoke damage extended throughout the house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.